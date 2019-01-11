Log in
THK Co. Jointly Exhibits ARGUS BOARD, Uniquely Developed Microcomputer Board and Its Prototype, at CES 2019

01/11/2019

LAS VEGAS and TOKYO, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THK CO., LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, is exhibiting its product prototypes at CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show, under way on January 8 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas in the U.S. state of Nevada.

(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105297/201901081987/_prw_PI1fl_801Xh494.jpg)

At the exhibition, THK is presenting its own uniquely developed microcomputer for IoT and industrial applications: the ARGUS BOARD series. ARGUS BALANCE, a sensing chair detecting breathing and other body information; ATMOS II, a human-shaped sensing object detecting our surrounding environment; and SENSING SCAPE STUDIO, where environmental information is transformed into media art, are some examples of how the company's sensing design aims to "Transform Your Life" and enrich how we live.

- Exhibition Outline

Name:

CES 2019 (Consumer Electronics Show)

Dates:

January 8 (Tuesday) to 11 (Friday), 2019

Venue:

Sands Expo & Convention Center

201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169, U.S.A.

Booth Number:

40537

Booth Name:

sensingnet Inc. (multi-company joint exhibition)

Official website:

http://www.thk.com/?q=us

Booth illustration:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105297/201901081987/_prw_PI2fl_0qwJ5e15.JPG

- Co-exhibitors (alphabetical order)

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Japan Display Inc.
OMRON SENTECH CO., LTD.
Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, Panasonic Corporation
SEMITEC Corporation
sensingnet Inc.
THK CO., LTD.

*This exhibition is presented under sensingnet Inc.
It is a joint exhibition by the member companies of the Super Sensing Forum general incorporated association.

http://www.thk.com/ces2019/en

For more details, please visit:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/201901081987-O1-g5HD6gr9.pdf

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thk-co-jointly-exhibits-argus-board-uniquely-developed-microcomputer-board-and-its-prototype-at-ces-2019-300776672.html

SOURCE THK CO., LTD.


