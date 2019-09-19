Log in
THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND CALLS ON THE U.S. SENATE TO PASS THE FUTURE ACT AS A STAND-ALONE BILL

09/19/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Washington, DC, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) thanks Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) for his recognition of the importance of both Title III, Part-F funding and the modernization of various aspects of our federal student-aid system.

While we appreciate the proposal for a longer-term or “permanent” solution to Title III, Part F, recent Congressional history suggests that such a proposal would not receive the requisite approval by both houses of Congress before the deadline for renewing Title III, Part F - September 30th - expires.  Therefore, it is imperative for the Senate to act with all deliberate speed on the bi-partisan and bi-cameral FUTURE Act as a stand-alone bill.  

Following the Senate’s passage of FUTURE Act, TMCF looks forward to working with leaders on both sides of the aisle to develop a longer-term solution for Title III, Part F and on other Higher Education Act-related priorities." Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO.    

###

 

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

TMCF Press
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
202-888-0039
tmcfpress@tmcf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
