Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND STATEMENT ON U.S. SENATE INACTION ON THE FUTURE ACT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is sincerely disappointed by U.S. Senate Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander’s decision to object, again, to the passage of the FUTURE Act and, in so doing, allow $255 million in critical funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) and other Minority-Serving Institutions to expire and the program itself, to elapse.

This critical funding stream (Title III, Part F) has, for over a decade, helped eligible colleges and universities enhance their fiscal stability, improve their institutional management, and strengthen their academic programming, with a particular focus on high-demand career areas, like careers in STEM fields.  Now, as a result of the Senate’s failure to take appropriate and necessary action, Title III, Part F will now expire on September 30th, and unless further action is taken quickly, no new grants will be awarded for future school-years.

Although we were ultimately unsuccessful in convincing the Senate to preserve this program and its critical stream of funding, we express our sincere appreciation to Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) for their leadership in co-sponsoring the legislation, and to all of the other members of the U.S. Senate who came together, in a bipartisan way, to co-sponsor this legislation and reaffirm their support for HBCUs.  Co-sponsoring Senators included: Senator David Perdue (R-GA), Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Senator John Tester (D-MT), Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

We also thank our entire higher education community for their tireless advocacy on behalf of this worthwhile effort.  The thousands of letters, phone calls, social media posts, and in-person meetings conducted by our TMCF member-schools, advocacy organizations, higher education leaders, alumni, and students, further elevated our institutions in the national conversation over the last month, and we will continue to be present and vocal regarding Congressional efforts to shape the future of higher education during the remainder of the 116th Congress.”   Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. 

### 

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

TMCF Press
Thurgood Marshall College Fund
202-888-0039
tmcfpress@tmcf.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pTRAVELBANK : Announces SuperItinerary, a Reinvention of the Business Travel Itinerary
BU
02:20pBLACKSTONE : Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP, Adding to Firm's Leading Global Portfolio
BU
02:19pTRIUMPH : Delivers Engine Throttle Control System For Boom XB-1 Demonstrator
PR
02:18pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.41 New Features
PU
02:18pDISH NETWORK : Fox Blocks Millions of DISH Customers from Local Channels, Cable Networks
PU
02:18pHERA : Avviata la vendita di massime numero 14.426.407 azioni ordinarie Hera S.p.A.
PU
02:18pHERA : Announcement of sale of maximum of 14,426,407 ordinary shares of Hera S.p.A.
PU
02:18pGANNETT CO., INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pMicro Focus Vertica, Timescale, Microsoft, and MinIO named winners of 2019 Strata Data Awards in New York
BU
02:18pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Premier, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group