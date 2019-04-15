Log in
THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC : - Directorate Change

04/15/2019 | 06:45am EDT

As announced in our interim results, Ann Yerburgh stepped down as Chairman of the Company on the 31 March 2019 and was succeeded as Executive Chairman by Richard Bailey, Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Yerburgh, a Director of the Company since 1974 and Chairman since August 2000, will continue as a non-executive Director of the Company and will chair the remuneration committee.  This will enable her to support the Board and Richard Bailey in his new role, and, along with Oscar Yerburgh, to represent the interests of the Company’s family shareholders.

In addition, and as previously announced on the 15 January 2019, Nick Mackenzie stepped down from his role as non-executive Director on the 31 March 2019.  The search for a new non-executive Director is progressing well and we are hoping to make an appointment very soon.


© PRNewswire 2019
