THX® and NexStreaming Partner to Integrate THX Spatial Audio and MPEG-H into NexStreaming’s Media Player

09/13/2018 | 06:01am CEST

San Francisco, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, and NexStreaming (139670.KQ), provider of the leading player SDK NexPlayer, today announced that THX Spatial Audio has been integrated into NexPlayer and will be available for integration into apps including NexPlayer in Q4 of 2018.

The THX Spatial Audio Platform is an end-to-end universal positional audio solution built with the flexibility to support legacy (channel-based), emerging content formats (ambisonics and object-based) and open standards across mobile, PC and consumer electronic devices. The platform is comprised of capabilities for content creation, MPEG-H encoding and decoding and a robust set of features to optimize audio playback experiences over a wide range of consumer devices, all of which can be seamlessly integrated into existing content creation and distribution workflows.

“Today, there is a growing need to deliver more immersive and realistic experiences to consumers in the home and on the go, and our partnership with NexStreaming is a crucial step in delivering that experience across devices” said Russ Schafer, SVP and GM of Technology, THX Ltd. “We look forward to working closely with NexStreaming to accelerate the adoption of THX Spatial Audio using MPEG-H with device makers, operators and video and audio streaming providers around the world.”

NexPlayer SDK has powered hundreds of millions of mobile devices, been embedded into top-tier handsets by producers such as Samsung and LG Electronics, and been integrated into world-class Content Provider Apps across the Americas, Asia, and Europe including HBO GO, TVBAnywhere, and Sky Go. As a part of their strategic partnership, THX and NexStreaming will work closely to enable streaming service providers and device manufacturers to seamlessly deliver THX Spatial Audio experiences using MPEG-H. This will ensure that next generation entertainment is more accessible to consumers without compromising the audio fidelity of content on mobile, PC, and CE devices.

“With over 50 years of combined experience, THX and NexStreaming are perfectly positioned to provide best-in-class audio and video across a wide range of devices and platforms,” says Carlos Lucas, General Manager of the NexPlayer division. “At NexStreaming we’re dedicated to improving the user experience, and to that end THX Spatial Audio and MPEG-H are key. We are proud to work with THX on such important advancements in audio technology that will soon experience widespread market adoption.”

At IBC, THX and NexStreaming will be demonstrating how the THX Spatial Audio platform can create an immersive audio entertainment experience on mobile devices. In addition, we will be showcasing how an MPEG-H TV broadcast file can be streamed and played on a mobile phone with THX Spatial Audio and the NexPlayer. Experience the demos on the NexStreaming media player at booth #14.H15.

0_medium_THXLogo_black.png



About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, and automotive systems. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide.

About NexPlayer

NexStreaming is a widely acknowledged mobile multimedia software company with its own video processing technologies highly optimized for mobile devices. Its media player NexPlayer is the market leader video player for Android, iOS, Android TV, Android STBs, Smart TVs, and HTML5. The most popular video service providers worldwide include NexPlayer SDK in their mobile apps to enable MPEG-DASH and HLS high quality streaming across all devices with Widevine or any other DRM content protection. NexPlayer is well known for its 24/7 dedicated and personalized customer support and for its continuous player SDK upgrades with the latest technologies.

THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Grace Qaqundah
THX Ltd.
grace@thx.com

Jesse Felix
NexStreaming Corp.
jesse.felix@nexstreaming.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
