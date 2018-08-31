THX® and Razer Announce the First Consumer Product to Feature THX Spatial Audio

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, today announced that THX Spatial Audio, an ultra-immersive positional audio solution, will be available as a feature on the new Razer Kraken Tournament Edition.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset



Razer Kraken Tournament Edition USB Audio Controller









PC connectivity is offered through a USB Audio Controller and configuration settings via Razer Synapse 3 software.

The Kraken Tournament Edition will be the world’s first gaming headset to support THX Spatial Audio – creating realistic depth and immersion by simulating 360° sound with pinpoint accuracy for greater awareness during gameplay. THX Spatial Audio supports playback of emerging content formats such as object-based audio and Ambisonics where audio data is encoded within a specific placement in a 3D soundscape, independent of speaker location.

To ensure maximum immersion and incredible realism while playing games, watching movies, and listening to music, Razer Synapse 3 with THX Spatial Audio will auto-detect the content audio format and application source to recommend the optimal playback options.

Razer Synapse users will be able to enjoy the following THX Spatial Audio features:

New spatialization options that are optimized for the game, app, or content type

Improved audio playback for heightened immersion and pinpoint accuracy of all sound sources

Ability to contour your personal sound profile with EQ, Bass Boost, incoming Voice Clarity, and Sound Normalization

Enhanced in-game and app communication (e.g. Skype etc.) with advanced microphone controls for Mic Sensitivity, Ambient Noise Reduction, and more

“THX Spatial Audio delivers a premium immersive gaming experience with our cutting-edge positional audio technology,” said Russ Schafer, Senior Vice President and GM, Technology, THX Ltd. “We look forward to working closely with Razer to bring next-generation gaming audio experiences to fans worldwide across Razer’s line of premium gaming headphones.”

Users who purchase a pair of Kraken Tournament Edition headphones will be the first to get the all-new Razer Synapse with THX Spatial Audio, available soon to all Windows 7, 8, and 10 users via an upcoming software update.

“Razer Kraken Tournament Edition with THX Spatial Audio brings the gaming audio experience to the next level,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President, Peripherals BU, Razer Inc. “Gamers will experience unparalleled audio immersion as well as possess absolute control of how they want to hear and be heard in the heat of battle.”

For more information on THX Spatial Audio visit: https://www.thx.com/mobile/spatial-audio/



For more information on the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset visit: https://www.razer.com/kraken-te

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, and automotive systems. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. https://www.thx.com/

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone. Razer's software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Razer services include Razer zGold - one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers - which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games. Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code:1337).



