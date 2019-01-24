TIAA Bank : Named a Best Online Bank and Best CD Account of 2019 by GOBankingRates

TIAA Bank, a national, full-service consumer and commercial bank,
announced today that it has been named one of GOBankingRates' 10
Best Online Banks and 10
Best CD Accounts of 2019. GOBankingRates conducted extensive
research around the rates, fees and policies of the top banks in the
nation to compile its rankings.
“We work each and every day to make sure that our clients get the
maximum value out of their hard-earned dollars with our industry-leading
rates, low fees and innovative products,” said Blake Wilson, chairman
and CEO of TIAA Bank. “Thanks to our employees’ commitment to put our
clients first, we’re honored to be named one of the best banks in the
country.”
TIAA Bank’s Yield Pledge® Checking Account was highlighted
for TIAA Bank’s commitment to keep its yields high, even after a
promotional period. TIAA Bank was praised for offering accounts with no
monthly account fee and providing unlimited ATM fee reimbursements if
customers maintain a minimum balance. GOBankingRates also highlighted
that “across the board, TIAA Bank pays high CD rates.”
“Our rankings are entirely objective and are the result of hundreds of
hours of work from our in-house research and editorial teams,” said
Laira Martin, lead editor for GOBankingRates. “You can actually earn
generous interest on your savings, pay no fees and access your money
from anywhere at any time -- if you know which bank is best.”
Methodology:
Methodology: To compile its list of top 100 banks GOBankingRates
surveyed the FDIC’s list of banks sorted by asset size, excluding
non-active institutions, investment banks and any institutions that
require customers to use investment services to access commercial bank
accounts. This list of 100 banks includes 72 brick-and-mortar banks and
28 online-only banks according to the GOBankingRates database. No asset
threshold was consulted for online-only banks.
Data was compiled from and verified against the individual
institutions’ websites between Sept. 21 and Oct. 22, 2018. To determine
the Best Banks of 2019, GOBankingRates considered the banks’ rates at
the time the research was conducted, however, rates that appear in the
articles are accurate as of today. Rates, terms and conditions are
subject to change at the discretion of the individual financial
institutions. APY was based on the minimum deposit required to open the
account. Some interest rates might be short-term or promotional offers
only, and it is possible additional terms and conditions must be met in
order to obtain the interest rates listed. Rates and availability might
vary by region. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an
account.
About TIAA Bank
As a part of TIAA’s Retail & Institutional Financial Services business,
TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide
banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional
clients through a variety of channels, including online, its
Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout
the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.
About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website
dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to
investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates
helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into
realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets,
including MSN, Yahoo!, AOL, Business Insider, CNBC, USA Today and dozens
of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the
financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start
your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.GOBankingRates.com.
