TIAA Bank : Named a Best Online Bank and Best CD Account of 2019 by GOBankingRates

TIAA Bank, a national, full-service consumer and commercial bank, announced today that it has been named one of GOBankingRates' 10 Best Online Banks and 10 Best CD Accounts of 2019. GOBankingRates conducted extensive research around the rates, fees and policies of the top banks in the nation to compile its rankings.

“We work each and every day to make sure that our clients get the maximum value out of their hard-earned dollars with our industry-leading rates, low fees and innovative products,” said Blake Wilson, chairman and CEO of TIAA Bank. “Thanks to our employees’ commitment to put our clients first, we’re honored to be named one of the best banks in the country.”

TIAA Bank’s Yield Pledge® Checking Account was highlighted for TIAA Bank’s commitment to keep its yields high, even after a promotional period. TIAA Bank was praised for offering accounts with no monthly account fee and providing unlimited ATM fee reimbursements if customers maintain a minimum balance. GOBankingRates also highlighted that “across the board, TIAA Bank pays high CD rates.”

“Our rankings are entirely objective and are the result of hundreds of hours of work from our in-house research and editorial teams,” said Laira Martin, lead editor for GOBankingRates. “You can actually earn generous interest on your savings, pay no fees and access your money from anywhere at any time -- if you know which bank is best.”

Methodology:

Methodology: To compile its list of top 100 banks GOBankingRates surveyed the FDIC’s list of banks sorted by asset size, excluding non-active institutions, investment banks and any institutions that require customers to use investment services to access commercial bank accounts. This list of 100 banks includes 72 brick-and-mortar banks and 28 online-only banks according to the GOBankingRates database. No asset threshold was consulted for online-only banks.

Data was compiled from and verified against the individual institutions’ websites between Sept. 21 and Oct. 22, 2018. To determine the Best Banks of 2019, GOBankingRates considered the banks’ rates at the time the research was conducted, however, rates that appear in the articles are accurate as of today. Rates, terms and conditions are subject to change at the discretion of the individual financial institutions. APY was based on the minimum deposit required to open the account. Some interest rates might be short-term or promotional offers only, and it is possible additional terms and conditions must be met in order to obtain the interest rates listed. Rates and availability might vary by region. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA’s Retail & Institutional Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, AOL, Business Insider, CNBC, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.GOBankingRates.com.

