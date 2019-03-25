Log in
TIAA Bank : Offers Sports Enthusiasts a Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colo.

03/25/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, is offering a sweepstakes giving outdoor enthusiasts nationwide the chance to win a trip to Vail, Colorado for a VIP experience at the 2019 GoPro Mountain Games in June. Enter to win from today through Friday, May 3, 2019, at www.TIAABank.com/2019MountainGames.

One Grand Prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to each day of the 2019 GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and ground transportation. Not only that, the winner will be able to compete in the GoPro Mountain Games with complimentary registration in an official Mountain Games event. Entrants into the sweepstakes can also receive bonus entries by joining the TIAA Bank team on the Charity Miles app. Charity Miles is a fitness app that helps you earn money for a charity of your choice for every mile you move. After registering for the sweepstakes online, an entrant will earn up to one bonus entry per day each day that he or she logs a mile for the TIAA Bank team.

“The competitive spirit of the GoPro Mountain Games is awe-inspiring,” said Blake Wilson, TIAA Bank’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to offer our clients and future clients nationwide the chance to experience the unforgettable thrill of the mountain games.”

TIAA Bank is the official bank of the Vail Valley Foundation and the GoPro Mountain Games. TIAA Bank has sponsored multiple ski events including the Audi Birds of Prey World Cup and the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. 2019 marks the fourth year the company will sponsor the GoPro Mountain Games.

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The TIAA Bank Road to the Mountain Games is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 3/25/19, 12:00 a.m. ET to 5/3/19 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit www.TIAABank.com/2019mountaingames. A total of 1 prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $4,300. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA’s Retail & Institutional Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
