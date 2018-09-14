Log in
TICO Alliance : Aligns with Broadcast Industry’s Transformation and JT-NM Roadmap at IBC 2018

09/14/2018 | 12:00pm CEST

Multi-member demonstration, TICO moving to JPEG-XS standardization and new member Adeas round up show news

The TICO Alliance announced today that it will be displaying multiple technology demos with several members on their booth at IBC 2018 (Hall 10 D31), September 13th to 18th, RAI Amsterdam.

With the upcoming ISO standardization of TICO as JPEG-XS, the Alliance is growing in line with the broadcast industry’s transition. As visualized in the JT-NM roadmap of networked media open interoperability, by this year’s IBC show a point of maturity has been reached hybrid SDI over IP workflows, and step II. “Elementary flows” is in full progress, a year after the publication of the ST2110 standards.

TICO technology, currently specified as SMPTE RDD35 & under standardization as JPEG-XS, is in line with the ongoing work on SMPTE’s ST2110 part 22, defining the transport of compressed video over professional media networks to create bandwidth efficient workflows. Already today, the members are able to serve lossless quality and will be able to even bring further compression efficiency in the future - still with only a few microseconds of latency.

Industry-leading vendors and broadcasters will gather at the TICO Alliance booth at IBC 2018 to feature equipment displays and product demonstrations that emphasize TICO’s benefits in SDI, SMPTE ST2022-6 and ST2110 workflows and discuss the ongoing JPEG-XS standardization. “It is exciting to see all the companies that have embraced the TICO Alliance’s approach to enable broadcasters to use COTS infrastructures,” says Jean-Baptiste Lorent.

As more and more companies deliver TICO interoperable products and broadcasters are increasingly adopting the tool in their workflows, new companies opt for the TICO Alliance. Most recently, the Alliance welcomed Dutch design house Adeas to its growing list of 45+ members. Throughout the whole show Alliance members will be on sight to discuss their TICO implementations and the technology’s benefits with visitors.

About TICO Alliance

The Alliance is an open coalition of companies united to set the bar for next generation UHDTV infrastructure by establishing TICO compression in the new IP-based Live ecosystem. The group enables the industry to seamlessly update existing SDI-based workflows to IP in HD, 4K, 8K without the cost of a complete renewal. More on www.tico-alliance.org


© Business Wire 2018
