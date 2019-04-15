Log in
TIER REIT (TIER) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of TIER REIT, Inc. is Fair to TIER Shareholders – TIER

04/15/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating whether the sale of TIER REIT, Inc. (“TIER” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TIER) to Cousins Properties (“Cousins”) is fair to TIER shareholders.

If you are a TIER shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit TIER (TIER) Merger Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether TIER and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for TIER shareholders; (2) determine whether Cousins is underpaying for TIER; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for TIER shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of TIER shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a TIER shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tier-reit-inc-tier-merger-cousins-properties-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Our attorneys represent investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. They have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

hsllp_logo.jpg


