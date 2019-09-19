TIFCA's International Future Computing Summit Ushers in the Client-to-Cloud Revolution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Future Computing Summit (IFCS, IFC Summit) is the leading event for innovating professionals in future computing and the client to cloud continuum. Held November 5-6, 2019 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, IFCS is a place of meaningful industry conversation, and delivers the best opportunities for pursuing business development, senior level engagement, and rare media access in this innovating field. IFCS was founded in 2014 as Immersed in Toronto, Canada, and was moved to Silicon Valley in 2019 under a new name.



Computing is heading towards an era of any place, any time, and any device user experiences that are delivered through write-once reach-many content and applications across all platforms. It is beginning with cloud gaming, content streaming and software as a service (SaaS) applications and is growing into a collaborative ecosystem of client and cloud technologies, infrastructure, tools, and innovative content. The journey to this future is the Client-to-Cloud Revolution, and it will enhance the user experiences of mobile, PC, console, Smart TV, immersive technology, and more.

TIFCA thanks Intel and AMD for co-sponsoring the International Future Computing Summit, and the growing number of media partners including SIGGRAPH, Jon Peddie Research, The Khronos Group, IGDA, Stinger Report, Display Daily, M2 Insights, and more.

This year’s Visionary Class speakers include Arvind Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer and Architect for Intel Corporation’s Client Computing Group, Daryl Sartain, Director and Worldwide Head of XR, Displays, and Wireless ecosystems for Advanced Micro Devices, and Wanda Meloni, CEO of M2 Insights.

Other leading international speakers include Nvidia, Lenovo, Dell, Stanford, Khronos Group, Epic Games, Unity Technologies, Foundry, Xilinx, Adshir, Poco Loco Amusements, Shutterstock, Fyusion, Maychirch, Fieldfisher, Ericsson, Looking Glass Factory, Jon Peddie Research, Tirias Research, KWP ltd., and more.

TIFCA has released version 2.0 of the vision document for the Client-to-Cloud Revolution . It identifies the stakeholders, the challenges they are working to overcome, and how TIFCA and its members achieve their mission of enabling the Client-to-Cloud Revolution through collaborative industry, infrastructure, and standards.

An exclusive speakers and sponsors dinner will be held November 4 before IFCS. A limited number of speakers and sponsors are still being welcomed to the conference and this engagement.

http://www.ifcsummit.com

http://www.tifca.com

TIFCA is a network of member companies and institutions that each play a part in what are, and will be, the ultimate tools and experiences that impact our daily lives using compute technology and media. TIFCA’s mission is to enable what’s next through the pillars of compute performance and platforms, immersive technology, and innovative content and applications. TIFCA is Co-Chaired by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and M2 Insights.

