TIFF Investment Management : Promotes Kane Brenan to CEO

07/08/2020 | 08:02am EDT

TIFF Investment Management named its current President, Kane Brenan, as the firm’s new CEO as part of TIFF’s broadly communicated succession planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005148/en/

TIFF CEO, Kane Brenan (Photo: Business Wire)

TIFF CEO, Kane Brenan (Photo: Business Wire)

Kane Brenan, who was previously a Partner at Goldman Sachs where he held the position of Global Head and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Global Portfolio Solutions Group, became TIFF’s President earlier in 2020 and was named CEO on July 1st. Kane succeeds Dick Flannery in the CEO position, as Dick moves into the role of Executive Chairman after 17 years at TIFF.

Prior to joining TIFF in April, Brenan had been with Goldman Sachs for over 20 years. Since April, Kane and Dick have worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition for TIFF and the nonprofit endowments, foundations, and charitable organizations which it serves.

Neal Triplett (Chair of the TIFF Board and President of Duke University’s endowment office) said: “We were pleased to appoint Kane as TIFF’s President earlier this year. Kane’s natural leadership qualities and experience have already proven evident and, at Dick Flannery’s recommendation, we are accelerating Kane’s promotion to CEO. While replacing Dick and his long-term commitment to TIFF’s mission is difficult to do, appointing Kane as his successor is the natural next step for TIFF.”

Kane Brenan added: “Dick and I have made sure this transition would be seamless for TIFF’s members and for our staff. I am enthusiastic about what lies ahead. TIFF is a truly exciting place right now as we have many important initiatives underway, from improving our diversity, to bringing ESG principles into our comprehensive endowment solutions, and broadening the scope of services we offer our members.”

About TIFF Investment Management

TIFF is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization dedicated to delivering comprehensive investment solutions to foundations, endowments, and other charitable institutions. Since its inception in 1991, TIFF has exclusively served the non-profit community by providing experienced manager selection and access, risk-sensitive asset allocation, and integrated member service to institutions with long-term investment horizons.

www.tiff.org


© Business Wire 2020
