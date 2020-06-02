Log in
TIGO is recognized once again as a leading Great Place to Work in Latin America

06/02/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

TIGO is recognized once again as a leading Great Place to Work in Latin America


Luxembourg, June 2nd, 2020 - Millicom’s TIGO operations were ranked among the Top 25 Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America, across all industries, obtaining the 13th place in the 2020 Great Place to Work® (GPTW) ranking.  With more than 20,000 employees in the region, this marks TIGO’s third year ranking as a Great Place to Work.

“In today’s world, where uncertainty reigns, our purpose to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities, has never been more important. Our TIGO people make our critical work possible every day and are a vital part of the communities they serve. Through their passion they very much represent what makes TIGO a special place to work, and this recognition continues to validate the extraordinary work we can do as a team,” said Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom. “I am extremely proud and thankful to everyone in our team who continue to demonstrate their commitment to our customers and our communities, embodying our organizational culture of Sangre Tigo.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high-trust people-first culture,” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. “We honor the companies that earned places on our ranking of Latin America’s Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors, and we hope this will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work for all.”

Each year the prestigious Great Place to Work Survey recognizes 25 top multinational companies in Latin America. The ranking is based on anonymous and rigorous employee surveys, which analyze responses to key elements such as respect, camaraderie, fairness, trust, and pride in belonging to the organization.  In Latin America, the Best Workplaces stand out by creating a safe environment, providing two-way communication with leadership, and a genuine sense of caring among colleagues. When companies do all they can to create safe and encouraging workplaces, employees, in return, give the very best they can.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270  investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303   investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
