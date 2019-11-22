Log in
TIGR ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Up Fintech Holding Limited – TIGR 

11/22/2019 | 04:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Up Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to Up Fintech’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=up-fintech-holding-limited&id=2097 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=up-fintech-holding-limited&id=2097.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (4) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Up Fintech’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
