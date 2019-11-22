TIGR ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Up Fintech Holding Limited – TIGR
11/22/2019 | 04:00pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Up Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to Up Fintech’s initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (4) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Up Fintech’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.