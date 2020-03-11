Log in
TILRAY, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Tilray, Inc. 

03/11/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY) securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Tilray, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Tilray, Inc., you may, no later than May 5, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Tilray, Inc.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On March 2, 2020 Tilray announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. For the year, the Company reported a net loss of $321.2 million, compared to a net loss of $67.7 million the previous year. Moreover, Tilray “recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC (‘ABG’) agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.33, or over 15%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

  • that the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated;
     
  • that the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and
     
  • as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
