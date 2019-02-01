TILT Holdings Reinforces Commitment to Diversity Through Support of Herbology Group

TILT
Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTC: SVVTF), a
global technology and infrastructure company engaged in research,
development, manufacturing and sale of a broad range of products for the
cannabis industry, announced its continued commitment to foster
diversity and equality through its support of Herbology Group, a member
of the TILT Inclusion Program (“Program”). Through the program, TILT is
empowering Herbology’s team, comprised of three female veterans, to
become leaders in the cannabis space.
“As a female business leader, I am grateful to have the opportunity to
lead a diverse team and be treated as an equal from colleagues that
admire a woman’s unique business strengths and ability to grow a
successful company,” said Jane Hawman, CEO at Herbology. “Working with
the TILT team has been very fluid; never has our group been treated
differently by gender or race. They have displayed trust in us and
pushed us to the forefront of this industry. It’s empowering and we’re
excited to see what we can do together next.” Herbology owns a vertical
operation in Massachusetts with licenses to cultivate, process and
dispense medical cannabis products.
Anna Gray, Herbology’s Equal Employment Officer (“EEO”) and
first-generation Mexican-American veteran of the United States Air
Force, is excited about Herbology’s future as a female-led institution.
As the Hispanic Employment Special Emphasis Program Manager on the
EEO/Diversity & Advisory Committee, Gray knows firsthand the successful
impact that programs which foster diversity, like TILT’s, can have in
budding industries.
“The diversity within our group has provided us with a
once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be leaders and have a voice in this
emerging cannabis industry,” said Gray. “It’s known that a diverse
workforce drives economic growth, and we are thrilled to play a part in
bridging the current economic gap that has been negatively impacting
minority communities throughout history.”
Through various levels of support ranging from application development
to capital investment, the TILT Inclusion Program is enabling
Herbology’s members to persevere in the cannabis industry and overcome
preconceived racial and gender-related barriers. April Hawman, COO at
Herbology, is passionate about her company’s goal to help those who’ve
been negatively impacted by historical stigmas.
“The cannabis industry has created a unique opportunity for companies to
build from the ground up a platform based on inclusion,” said Hawman.
“We are organized by women, veterans and minorities. I take pride in
Herbology’s diversity, female leadership and our mission to advance
minority communities that have been disproportionately affected by the
war on drugs.”
You can find out more about the TILT Inclusion Program here.
Any license holder or applicant interested in learning more about TILT’s
Inclusion Program may reach out to TIP@TiltHoldings.com.
About TILT
TILT Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated technology and
infrastructure platform delivering the most comprehensive range of
products and services across the cannabis industry. TILT strives to
deliver the highest quality products and services through
knowledge-based technology systems for both businesses and consumers.
TILT technologies have a presence in more than 1,000 dispensaries across
the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Jamaica. For more information, please
visit www.tiltholdings.com.
