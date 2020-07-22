TIMELINE-U.S.-China relations under Trump

July 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. demand that China shut its
Houston consulate is the latest chapter in a dramatic worsening
of ties between the world's two biggest economies over the last
two years.
Here is a timeline of some key developments:
2018
Jan. 22: U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on all
imported washing machines and solar panels, including from
China.
March 8: Trump orders 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10%
on aluminum from all suppliers including from China.
April 2: China imposes tariffs of up to 25% on 128 U.S.
products including airplanes and soybeans.
April 3: Trump unveils plans for 25% tariffs on about $50
billion of Chinese imports.
Aug. 22: A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng
Wanzhou, chief executive of telecoms equipment company Huawei
Technologies, to stand trial in the United States.
Sept. 24: 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports
kick in. The administration says the rate will increase to 25%
on Jan. 1, 2019. China taxes $60 billion of U.S. goods.
Dec. 7: Court proceedings show the United States has issued
an arrest warrant for Meng Wanzhou as it believes Meng covered
up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to
Iran, breaking U.S. sanctions against the country.
2019
Aug. 1: Trump announces 10% tariffs on $300 billion in
Chinese imports, after two days of talks with no progress.
Aug. 5: China halts purchases of U.S. agricultural products,
and the Chinese yuan weakens past the key seven per dollar
level. The U.S. Treasury says China is manipulating its
currency.
Aug. 13: Trump postpones some of the 10% tariffs on the $300
billion goods list until Dec. 15.
Aug. 23: China announces additional retaliatory tariffs on
about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
Sept. 20: U.S. Trade Representative issues tariff exclusions
on about 400 Chinese products.
Oct. 7: The U.S. Commerce Department puts 28 Chinese
companies on its “entity list,” restricting the sale of U.S.
goods and technology to them over their alleged involvement in
human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. China
says the United States should stop interfering in its affairs.
Oct. 11: After two days of high-level talks, Trump announces
a Phase 1 deal that includes suspension of planned tariffs and a
Chinese pledge to buy more farm goods.
2020
Jan. 11: A 61-year-old Chinese man is reported to have died
in Wuhan from what preliminary lab tests cited by Chinese state
media suggest is a new type of coronavirus.
Jan. 27: The United States warns against travel to China, a
day after five people who had been in Wuhan become the first
confirmed cases in America.
Feb. 1: The United States, Singapore, Russia and Australia
ban foreign travelers who were recently in China.
March 17: China withdraws the press credentials of American
journalists at three U.S. newspapers.
May 28: China’s parliament overwhelmingly approves imposing
national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession,
subversion, terrorism and foreign interference. Trump orders his
administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S.
treatment for Hong Kong, but stops short of calling an immediate
end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global
financial center.
June 22: The United States says it will start treating four
major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, alleging they
are mouthpieces for Beijing. The designation requires the
outlets to inform the U.S. State Department of their personnel
rosters and real-estate holdings.
July 1: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls Hong Kong
law an affront to all nations and says Washington will pursue
Trump’s directive to end the territory’s special status.
July 1: China asks four U.S. media organizations to submit
details about their operations in the country in what it
describes as retaliation for U.S. measures against Chinese media
outlets.
July 13: The United States rejects China’s claims to
offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, drawing
criticism from China which says the U.S. position raises tension
in the region. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and
Vietnam challenge China’s claim to about 90% of the sea.
July 22: The United States tells China to close its
consulate in Houston, and a source says Beijing is considering
shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.
(Compiled by Bernadette Baum; Editing by Howard Goller)