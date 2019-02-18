TIMTOS Sets New Record in 2019

Connect with Taiwan Smart Machinery Innovators at Taiwantrade.com Showcase

The biennial Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS) is shaping up to be the world's 3rd largest exhibition dedicated to the machine tools industry. This year's TIMTOS will open at the newly inaugurated Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, becoming the very first show to be held at the brand-new venue and gather a record 1,230 companies to exhibit their latest machine tool offers. Together, they will use 7,000 booth spaces across Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2, as well as TWTC Hall 1.

Taiwantrade.com, the leading business-to-business sourcing platform of Taiwan, will exhibit at booth D0123 of TWTC Hall 1 and the 4F R455 Lounge of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. During the 4-9 March show period, visitors will be introduced to a selection of new products from the website’s top supplier members and Taiwantrade.com's free sourcing services, which are aimed at helping businesses everywhere connect with the quality and reliable suppliers in Taiwan with speed and ease.

For buyers looking to find new offers from Taiwan before visiting the show, the Taiwantrade.com smart machinery section (https://machinery.taiwantrade.com/smart-machinery) provides detailed information on more than 4,700 excellent companies and over 56,000 product catalogs in smart machine tools, parts and automation. Buyers visiting TIMTOS 2019 can also apply to the website’s “Meet Suppliers Online” service (https://www.taiwantrade.com/business/MeetSupplierOnline) to connect with the suppliers via video conference before attending the event.

"There is a full-fledged machine tool industry supply chain in Taiwan, complete with the capability to implement robotics, sensors, Internet of Things, and Big Data applications to achieve more flexible, rapid and smarter production lines," said TAITRA President & CEO Walter Yeh.

"The academic, government and private sectors have been actively investing in the research and development of key components innovation, artificial intelligence, human-machine collaboration, system integration, and production automation," Yeh added.

Taiwan is currently the world's 4th largest exporter of machine tools and plays a key role in the highly competitive global market. Between January and December 2018, Taiwan's machine tool industry registered more than US$3.6 billion in export shipments, increasing 9.5% year-on-year.

Held biannually by TAITRA and TAMI, TIMTOS is a major international platform for some of the largest machine tool companies from Taiwan and around the world to introduce their latest innovations. This year’s TIMTOS will focus on “Industry 4.0 & Smart Manufacturing” and “Artificial Technologies” with a series of events including exhibition, procurement meeting, and product launch.

The 2019 TIMTOS Summit will further highlight the industry’s hottest topics, including "Machine Intelligence and AIoT", "Additive Manufacturing", "Automotive Manufacturing Revolution", and "Innovation in Aerospace Manufacturing". The summit will gather top executives from industry giants including AWS, SAP, DMG MORI, Optomec, Dassault, Heidenhain, Siemens and ABB to share their insights.

With a fully loaded lineup packed with new product exhibits and events, TIMTOS 2019 is a must-visit event for the world’s machine tool industry professionals. More than 50,000 visitors attended the 2017 edition of TIMTOS.

