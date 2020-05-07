Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TIP : Annual Report 2019 Confirms Successful Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:16am EDT

In his letter to stakeholders, Bob Fast, CEO, emphasizes another year of strong underlying trading performance and the successful completion of 2 transformational acquisitions:

“Despite increased economic uncertainties, we had another good year, growing revenue by 11% to €626m. We have successfully leveraged our scale to improve our EBITDA margin from 30% in 2014 to 39% in 2019 and achieved a strong operating profit in a challenging environment. With our shareholder support, we announced and closed two strategic acquisitions, PEMA in Europe and Trailer Wizards in Canada. These acquisitions will create an even stronger TIP and enable us to further diversify our geographic footprint and strengthen our position in Europe and Canada.”

From a commercial point of view, Arjen Kraaij, CCO, focused on the TIP 2020 growth strategy:

“Our commercial strategy aims at focused growth, both organically and through acquisitions, allowing us the scale to provide the most compelling and comprehensive offering to our customers, delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders. Through the acquisitions of PEMA and Trailer Wizards, we accomplished very strong growth as well as asset and geographical diversification, fully aligned with our commercial strategy.”

The full TIP annual report is available at:
https://www.tipeurope.com/about-us/annual-report/

About TIP
Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP is one of Europe and Canada’s leading equipment service providers, specializing in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers. TIP services customers from 140 locations spread across 18 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

https://www.tipeurope.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:44aBEFIMMO : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Minutes
PU
03:44aCover letter to the transmission letter of the Annual Report 2019
PU
03:44aEARNINGS RELEASE : Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (890KB)
PU
03:44aCOVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
03:44aIndustry consultation set to start on Australia's livestock language
PU
03:44aThe impacts of COVID-19 on livestock and red meat markets
PU
03:44aCommunication and collaboration key to marketing
PU
03:44aHow do Australian lamb prices stack up globally?
PU
03:44aStalling market demand impacts live cattle export prices
PU
03:44aUS beef prices under unprecedented pressure
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces first quarter 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group