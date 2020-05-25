Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TIP Trailer Services : Announces Appointment of New CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:06am EDT

TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has appointed Hans van Lierop as Chief Financial Officer and management board member. Hans started as CFO for TIP from Monday, 18th of May 2020 and is based in TIP’s international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005042/en/

Hans van Lierop, appointed CFO of TIP Trailer Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Hans van Lierop, appointed CFO of TIP Trailer Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am looking forward to joining TIP’s senior leadership team and leading its Finance organisation and look forward to contributing to TIPs future success. ” Hans van Lierop commented.

Hans van Lierop joins TIP with broad international experience from different industries in Europe and Africa. He has held financial leadership roles in Diageo, Airtel and Massmart Walmart. Most recently, Hans Van Lierop was CFO of Massmart Walmart, a South African retail and wholesale distributor with a turnover of US$ 7 billion. As Group CFO he led a finance and real estate management team of 500 staff across 4 divisions and multiple countries in Africa.

Bob Fast, President and CEO of TIP, said: “Hans brings more than 25 years of experience in Finance, with 13 years as end responsible CFO. He has successfully led, steered and transformed complex global finance organisations. His expertise in all areas of finance as well as his leadership capabilities will help TIP achieve its 2020 targets and steer our future success.”

Following the appointment of Hans van Lierop, interim CFO Simon Glass will be leaving TIP at the end of May. We thank Simon for his contributions in the past months.

About TIP

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TIP is one of the leading providers of both equipment and services within Europe and Canada. Located in 18 countries, and offering over 140 service locations, TIP specializes in providing the transportation and logistics sector with leasing, rental, maintenance, and repairs through a wide selection of trailer equipment. For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprofessional Reporting
AQ
05:05aBAYER : Shares Rise on Report of Progress on U.S. Lawsuits
DJ
05:03aPROSAFE : Notice of Change to financial calendar
PU
05:02aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 831 - major shareholder announcement
AQ
05:01aJM PUBL : Malin Lundgren new Director of Human Resources
AQ
05:01aPROMORE PHARMA PUBL : Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2020
AQ
05:01aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Digitization of Learning Materials to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:00aNEW APPOINTMENT AT PANOSTAJA OYJ : Riikka Kivimäki becomes CEO of Oscar Software
AQ
04:57aKNEAT COM : Announces Release Date for First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
04:55aPROSAFE SE : Notice of Change to financial calendar
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. : TECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : The company sends information regarding 2020 First Quarter R..
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Presented New Data at the European Aca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group