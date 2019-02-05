TIP Trailer Services : Refinances Its Revolving Credit Facility

TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has
successfully refinanced its existing Revolving Credit Facility (RCF),
increasing it from €700 million to €967 million while obtaining reduced
margins and extra flexibility. The funding round was substantially
oversubscribed, and the facility is now a syndication of ten leading
banks and a maturity of five years with optional extensions of one to
two years.
The facility was originally established in 2014 for a five-year period
with three banks in the syndicate and a total amount of €300 million.
The new facility aims to support the long-term growth plan of the
business.
“The re-financing of our RCF and the liquidity it provides put us in a
strong position to continue to invest in capex, PP&E, bolt-on
acquisitions and broaden our geographic presence. It will support and
underpin our growth aims over the coming years.”
Bob Fast, CEO,
TIP Trailer Services
“We originally structured and funded our RCF with three banks four years
ago and now we are delighted to have ten leading banks in the syndicate.
There was strong demand from the market, driven by our business growth
and performance over the past five years. As well as providing us with
competitive cost of funds, it provides us with a solid and flexible base
to grow, as well as navigate any economic downturn that might arise over
the coming years. We are entering 2019 with a strong balance sheet.”
Malachy
Mc Enroe, CFO, TIP Trailer Service
About TIP Trailer Services
Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP Trailer Services is one
of Europe and Canada’s leading equipment service providers, specialising
in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other
value added services and provides these to transportation and logistics
customers across Europe and Canada. TIP services customers from 90+
locations spread over 17 countries in Europe and Canada.
About I Squared Capital
I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment
manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecommunications and transport
in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong,
Houston, London, Miami, New Delhi, New York and Singapore.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005112/en/