TJC Announces Agreement to Acquire Sabre Industries, Inc. in Partnership with Management

The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”) today announced that an affiliate of
The Resolute Fund IV, L.P. (“Resolute IV”) has entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire Sabre Industries, Inc. (“Sabre” or the “Company”),
in partnership with the existing Management team, from Kohlberg
Investors VII, a fund managed by Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”).
Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Alvarado, Texas, Sabre is a
market-leading manufacturer of mission-critical products to the utility
and telecom markets. The Company’s core offerings include
highly-engineered structures and complementary services for the
attractive electric transmission and wireless communication end markets,
which are driven by the replacement of the aging utility infrastructure
and the expansion, modification and densification of existing wireless
networks. The Company has approximately 2,400 employees and five
state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facilities that are
strategically located throughout the United States.
Led by Chief Executive Officer Jim Ruddy, Sabre’s seasoned management
team has over 80 years of combined leadership experience and deep
relationships with its blue-chip customer base. TJC’s investment will
provide the Sabre management team with significant resources as it
continues realizing operational efficiencies and organic growth in the
business.
"Sabre has a proven track record of providing the high-quality
structures and related services that its discerning customers demand. As
a result, the Company has seen consistent growth in its base of
customers across North America," said John Straus, Partner at TJC. “The
Sabre management team has transformed the Company into a market leader
that is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term trends
underpinning growth in the electric transmission and wireless
communication markets. We look forward to partnering with the entire
Sabre team to continue building the Company’s portfolio of premium
products and services."
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with TJC as we believe
there is a tremendous cultural fit between our organizations. The Sabre
team is confident that TJC’s vision for our business, coupled with their
significant resources, will help us accelerate the substantial momentum
we established with Kohlberg in growing our utility and telecom
infrastructure businesses,” said Jim Ruddy. “We look forward to working
closely with TJC to achieve our strategic growth plan and to continue
supporting our customers with the world-class products, engineering and
service capabilities that they have come to expect from Sabre.”
“We are pleased that our partnership with the Sabre team has formed a
differentiated market leader in the electric transmission and wireless
end markets,” commented Benjamin Mao, Partner at Kohlberg. “We look
forward to the continued growth and success of Sabre in partnership with
TJC.”
Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to TJC. Houlihan Lokey
Capital Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. acted as financial
advisors to Sabre and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted
as its legal advisor.
For any questions, please contact Kristin A. Custar, Partner and Head of
the Global Investor Capital Group at TJC, at (212) 572-0829.
About The Jordan Company, L.P.
TJC, founded in 1982, is a private equity firm with original capital
commitments in excess of $11 billion and a 37-year track record of
investing in and contributing to the growth of businesses across a wide
range of industries. The senior investment team has been investing
together for over 20 years and has completed over 120 platform
investments and more than 300 add-on acquisitions. The investment team
is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established
in 1988 to initiate and drive operational improvements in portfolio
companies. Headquartered in New York, NY, TJC also has an office in
Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.thejordancompany.com.
About Sabre Industries, Inc.
In business since 1977, Sabre is a leading producer of highly engineered
products used for electric transmission and distribution and wireless
telecommunications, offering a complete customer solution with a full
range of engineered towers, poles, structures and related services. The
Company's vast array of product offerings, services and extensive
manufacturing capabilities has allowed Sabre to develop leading
positions with a high-quality, diversified group of customers including
the nation's largest utilities and wireless communications firms. For
more information, please visit www.sabreindustries.com.
About Kohlberg & Company, LLC
Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm
headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987,
Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has
raised over $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 32-year
history, Kohlberg has completed 76 platform investments and nearly 200
add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of
$15 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.
