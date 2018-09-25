TJPA: Ruling Limits Taxpayer Liability in Millennium Tower Legal Costs Fight

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) announced Monday that a court
ruling last week may require the TJPA to pay in the future just a
fraction of the legal costs sought by Mission Street Development (MSD),
the developer of the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower.
On September 20, 2018, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow
rejected MSD’s request that the Court require the TJPA to defend MSD in
six lawsuits. Those lawsuits have been brought against MSD for the
excessive settlement and tilt of the Tower, including numerous fraud
claims asserted by Millennium Tower residents against MSD.
The ruling did not examine or determine who caused the excessive
settlement and tilt of the Millennium Tower, which will not be
determined until trial in June 2019. The ruling dealt only with the
narrow issue of whether the TJPA has a duty to defend MSD (e.g., MSD’s
reasonable attorneys’ fees) based solely on what has been alleged by
plaintiffs in the various complaints. Any suggestion that the ruling
opens the possibility that the TJPA must pay the plaintiffs’ alleged
damages due to the excessive settlement and tilt of the Tower is
incorrect and a misreading of the Court’s order.
MSD argued that the TJPA was required under an indemnity clause in a
2008 easement agreement to defend MSD in all six cases against all
claims, including fraud claims that unit holders filed against MSD for
failing to disclose the excessive settlement and tilt prior to the sale
of units.
The Court rejected that argument and held that the TJPA only has a duty
to defend MSD against two claims in one case filed by the Homeowners
Association for the Tower.
MSD’s claim for defense costs arose from an easement agreement granting
rights to the TJPA to use a portion of the Millennium Tower property for
the construction of the Salesforce Transit Center, on condition that the
TJPA agree to the indemnity clause requiring the TJPA to pay MSD’s
defense costs if MSD was sued for the TJPA’s work.
The Court made clear that “it is not a reasonable reading” of the
indemnity clause in the easement agreement “to hold that TJPA agreed to
defend and indemnify MSD from MSD’s own fault in committing, e.g., fraud
and failing to disclose facts to the plaintiffs,” as MSD had argued.
In its arguments to the Court, the TJPA submitted evidence showing that
the excessive settlement and tilt of the Tower was caused solely by
MSD’s fatally flawed foundation design. The TJPA submitted a declaration
from an expert engineer explaining that MSD and its geotechnical
engineer, who originally calculated that the Tower would settle no more
than six inches and would not tilt, committed egregious errors in their
initial settlement design calculations. If the calculations had been
done correctly, they would have predicted settlement more than the
approximately 18 inches that has occurred to date and that such
excessive settlement would likely result in tilt.
Discovery in the litigation has now shown that MSD’s prior
representation regarding the claimed non-existence of the settlement
calculations was false, and that the calculations not only existed, but
were fatally flawed.
Correcting for the errors in the flawed design calculations shows that
the Millennium Tower would have suffered excessive settlement and tilt –
and the same alleged damage – even if the TJPA had never built the
Salesforce Transit Center. Internal emails produced by MSD in the
litigation show that the Tower was already settling well more than what
MSD and its geotechnical engineer had predicted long before the TJPA
even began construction of the Salesforce Transit Center. Internal
emails from 2008 before the easement agreement was signed also show that
MSD knew that the Tower was tilting and settling well beyond its own
projections. For example, an internal MSD email from October 2008
states: “[W]e are going to experience settlement for years to
come. Wow, you are going to have to revisit your calculations . . . .
The latest information is the building is picking up speed and has
settled 1” inch since July and is now leaning.”
The TJPA also submitted evidence showing that MSD undertook an explicit
strategy to blame the excessive settlement and tilt on the TJPA. As one
example, when the TJPA began its construction, MSD proclaimed in an
internal email that “This will be great – from now on we can just blame
everything bad on [TJPA]!”
The TJPA will demonstrate at trial that MSD and its flawed design are to
blame for the excessive settlement and tilt and MSD cannot foist its own
liability on a public entity. The evidence that the Tower settled and
tilted excessively before the TJPA began construction, none of the other
much lighter high-rise buildings around the Transit Center experienced
the same excessive movement as the Tower, and the Tower is tilting away
from, rather than toward the Transit Center, show that the TJPA is not
responsible for the alleged damage to the Tower.
As the Court acknowledged in its order, any payment by the TJPA for
defense costs will be subject to an allocation at a future date to
ensure that any payment is limited to MSD’s defense of only two of the
many claims.
TJPA continues to contest any obligation to pay MSD’s defense costs and
“does not believe the taxpayers should have to shoulder the burden of
defending a developer whose fundamentally flawed design is responsible
for the excessive movement of the Millennium Tower,” said TJPA Executive
Director Mark Zabaneh.
