TLC to Present High-Scoring Scientific Abstracts on Acute Pain through Moderated Sessions at ASRA Spring 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPAI, Taiwan, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target areas of unmet medical need in osteoarthritis, pain management, ophthalmology and oncology, today announced the upcoming presentation of two scientific abstracts on TLC590 which have been accepted for the 44 th Annual Regional Anesthesiology & Acute Pain Medicine Meeting hosted by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA). This event, led by many of the world’s leading experts on pain, will take place April 11-13, 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. TLC590 is a proprietary BioSeizer® formulation of ropivacaine engineered to provide fast and sustained postsurgical pain relief for up to 96 hours, as recently demonstrated in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

As TLC’s abstracts received one of the highest scorings, their ePosters have been selected for moderated presentations. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: The Safety Evaluation of Multilamellar Vesicles Formulated Ropivacaine, TLC590, Administered by Local Injection in Incisional Wounds in Rats and Miniature Swine ID number: 6921 Presentation date: Thursday, April 11, 2019 Presentation time: 3:45 – 5:15pm PDT Presentation type: Moderated Session MP-04a Presentation location: Patrician Meeting Room, Caesars Palace Las Vegas This ePoster is available online at https://epostersonline.com/ASRASPRING19/node/1669.







Title: The Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Evaluation of Multilamellar Vesicles Formulated Ropivacaine, TLC590, Administered by Local Injection in Rats ID number: 7019 Presentation date: Thursday, April 11, 2019 Presentation time: 3:45 – 5:15pm PDT Presentation type: Moderated Session MP-04b Presentation location: Tribune Meeting Room, Caesars Palace Las Vegas This ePoster is available online at https://epostersonline.com/ASRASPRING19/node/1769.

About TLC590



TLC590 is a non-opioid BioSeizer sustained release formulation of ropivacaine. TLC590 is designed to prolong the retention time of the ropivacaine around the injection site as a drug depot, to simultaneously extend its therapeutic period, and to reduce unwanted systemic exposure. Ropivacaine is a common local anesthetic drug belonging to the amino amide group that was developed after bupivacaine and found to have less cardiotoxicity and central nervous system toxicity than bupivacaine. An extended release bupivacaine product currently available in the U.S. demonstrated significant efficacy up to 24 hours post-surgery, but showed minimal to no difference in mean pain intensity compared to placebo between 24 and 72 hours after administration. In a Phase I/II clinical trial, TLC590 demonstrated durable, statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement over the standard of care through 96 hours. 58.3% of patients who received TLC590 did not use any rescue opioids at all through the duration of the study; among those who did use rescue opioids, time to first postsurgical opioid use was about four times that of the ropivacaine group, and mean total opioid consumption was 54% less through 96 hours post-surgery. A Phase II clinical trial is ongoing, with results from Part 1 expected in mid-2019.

About TLC

TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows TLC to combine onset speed and benefit duration, and improve active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC’s BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX™ active drug loading technology is designed to alter the systemic exposure of the drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. TLC is consistently ranked in the top 5% among all listed companies in Taiwan’s Corporate Governance Evaluations.

Media Contact: Dawn Chi Corporate Communications +886 2 2655 7377 ext. 136 dawn@tlcbio.com Investor Contact: Xuan Yang Solebury Trout +1 646 378 2975 xyang@troutgroup.com