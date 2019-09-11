TMC Names Star2Star Communications A 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded their solution with a 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. This is the fourth time Star2Star has been recognized with this award.

Star2Star's Full Spectrum Communication Solution was recognized for offering cutting-edge communications solution and a complete, end-to-end system that scales with businesses of every size and in every industry. As a leader in the industry, Star2Star's ability to consistently offer solutions that help increase productivity, reduce monthly phone bill costs, and help businesses overcome their most critical communications challenges reinforced their position as an industry leader.

“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Our Full Spectrum Communications Solution is the outcome of truly understanding that our customers needed more than a one-size-fits-all solution. From delivering the first cloud optimized SD-WAN, to providing the most reliable cloud communications, and now a fully secure managed desktop with communications built in, we believe it is critical to continuously improve the industry’s standard for enterprise cloud communications.”



“Congratulations to Star2Star Communications for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “The Full Spectrum Communications Solution is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Star2Star in 2019 and beyond.”

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

