TMC Recognizes Silver Peak with its Third Consecutive INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Silver
Peak®, the global SD-WAN
leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a
self-driving wide area network™, today announced that TMC,
a global, integrated media company has, for the third consecutive year,
named the Silver Peak Unity
EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product
of the Year Award recipient.
“We’re honored to accept this award and recognition from TMC for the
third consecutive year, underscoring our unwavering commitment to SD-WAN
innovation and helping cloud-first enterprises re-think their WAN edge
approach,” said John Vincenzo, senior vice president and CMO at Silver
Peak. “One of the many reasons more than 1,000 enterprise customers have
deployed our business-first EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform is that we
help them to realize the full transformational promise of the cloud.
Every day, EdgeConnect helps enterprises increase revenue and
profitability and become more agile and responsive to their users and
customers.”
Unity EdgeConnect, the Business-driven SD-WAN Edge Platform
The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform liberates
enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by
shifting to a business-first
networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN,
firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application
visibility and control in a single platform. Centrally managed with Unity
Orchestrator™, EdgeConnect continuously learns and adapts to meet
changing business requirements, delivering the highest quality of
experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.
“I am honored to recognize Silver Peak with a 2019 Product of the Year
Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich
Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team,
the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has proven to be among the
best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I
look forward to continued leadership from Silver Peak.”
The winners of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be
featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.
For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.
