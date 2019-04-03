TMC Recognizes Silver Peak with its Third Consecutive INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Business-driven Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform recognized with 2019 award for industry-leading excellence and innovation

Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company has, for the third consecutive year, named the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award recipient.

“We’re honored to accept this award and recognition from TMC for the third consecutive year, underscoring our unwavering commitment to SD-WAN innovation and helping cloud-first enterprises re-think their WAN edge approach,” said John Vincenzo, senior vice president and CMO at Silver Peak. “One of the many reasons more than 1,000 enterprise customers have deployed our business-first EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform is that we help them to realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Every day, EdgeConnect helps enterprises increase revenue and profitability and become more agile and responsive to their users and customers.”

Unity EdgeConnect, the Business-driven SD-WAN Edge Platform

The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform liberates enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by shifting to a business-first networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application visibility and control in a single platform. Centrally managed with Unity Orchestrator™, EdgeConnect continuously learns and adapts to meet changing business requirements, delivering the highest quality of experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.

“I am honored to recognize Silver Peak with a 2019 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Silver Peak.”

