TMCF APPLAUDS CONGRESS AND PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR INCLUDING HBCU RELIEF IN CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF, and ECONOMIC SECURITY (CARES) ACT

Washington, DC, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) applauds both chambers of Congress and President Trump for acting in a strong, bipartisan fashion and enacting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act will provide $1.05 Billion in much-needed relief to HBCUs, PBIs and other MSIs who have experienced considerable financial hardship as a consequence of the Coronavirus outbreak and its aftermath.

We particularly extend our appreciation to Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), Bipartisan HBCU Caucus Founder and Co-Chair, Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC), Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman, Congresswoman Karen Bass and many other champions from both sides of the aisle who listened to and took recognition of the unique challenges facing our schools and their students, and responded by making specific funding for HBCUs, PBIs and MSIs a priority in the drafting of the CARES Act.

“The CARES Act would not have included critical funding for our most vulnerable students and higher education institutions without the collective advocacy efforts of the entire HBCU and MSI community. Our unified effort of persistent advocacy to lawmakers regarding the challenges our schools have encountered in responding to the Coronavirus made the difference in getting this critically-needed financial relief to our schools,” said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO.

TMCF now looks forward to working with the U.S. Department of Education to get the much-needed emergency funding to our schools as quickly as possible.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org

