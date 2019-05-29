Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TMCIGlobal Launches the Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana Online CME Course

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Cannabis Institute (TMCIGlobal) has released the Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana online continuing medical education (CME), designed for certifying providers and other medical professionals interested in learning more about the clinical uses of cannabis.

TMCIGlobal provides online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn more about medical cannabis and its potential clinical applications through science-based, accredited courses that help professionals deliver quality care and address patient questions. TMCIGlobal works with organizations that are recognized as pillars of medical cannabis learning and brings their valuable medical expertise to the healthcare community via an ever-growing online course catalog. (PRNewsfoto/The Medical Cannabis Institute)

Per the medical board rules outlined in OAC 4731-32, applicants planning to apply to the State Medical Board of Ohio for a Certificate to Recommend (CTR) cannabis to their patients must complete at least two hours of continuing medical education, annually, in a course or courses certified by the Ohio State Medical Association.

TMCIGlobal's Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course is certified by the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) to meet the educational requirements set forth by the State Medical Board of Ohio, and will give Ohio State healthcare providers access to approved, science-based educational content enabling providers to have a conversation with their patients.

The Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course provides up to 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians, 2  ACPE contact hours for pharmacists, 2 ANCC contact hours for nurses, and 2 contact hours of pharmacotherapy credit for nurse practitioners. Learners have 12 months access to this mobile-friendly course.

The Ohio course covers the following required topic areas: the endocannabinoid system, the pharmacology of cannabis, methods of administration, dosing best practices, Ohio qualifying patient conditions and cannabis use disorders and precautions.

Special pricing is available for groups seeking training for a team, department, or institution. Learn more about group pricing or contact us for any additional information by visiting the website, contacting  info@tmciglobal.org or calling 844.490.2569.

About TMCIGlobal
TMCIGlobal provides online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn more about medical cannabis and its potential clinical application through science-based, accredited courses to help professionals deliver quality care and address patient questions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmciglobal-launches-the-ohio-state-healthcare-provider-education-medical-use-of-marijuana-online-cme-course-300858522.html

SOURCE TMCI Global


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pFBN : Shareholders kick over N83.58bn banks' contributions to AMCON in 2018
AQ
03:04pNVE : Introduces New Smart TMR Magnetometer—Fast, accurate sensors are ideal for proximity or AC current
PU
03:02pAPPLE : defends App Store amid mounting criticism
RE
03:02p“CURE Connections®” Launches Video Series on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
03:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging and Customer Rebate Program
PR
03:01pFOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
03:01pCANON BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES ANNOUNCES WEBCAST : "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success"
PR
03:01pCAPE ANALYTICS : Introduces Automated Pool Detection From Geospatial Imagery, For Use By Property Insurers
BU
03:01pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
03:01pFocus on Equity, Literacy, and Advocacy Needed to Curb Maternal Deaths among Black Women
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About