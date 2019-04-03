TMT Finance names the Top 10 US Communications M&A Legal Advisors for 2019

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over $122bn of announced M&A deal volume in the US Media & Telecom sector in 2018, the top US Communications M&A Legal Advisors were heavily active across 870 deals* stimulated by industry consolidation, digitization of the media industry and the loosening of regulations.



TMT Finance Top 10 US Communications M&A Legal Advisors for 2019





The TMT Finance Top 10 US Communications M&A Legal Advisors list 2019 recognizes the key players currently facilitating the most significant mergers, acquisitions, IPOs, financings and new investments across the US to create the definitive record for 2019. The list is based upon analysis of TMT Finance’s extensive online archives of North American TMT deals announced since 2017, as well as those currently taking place, together with each professional's deal execution track record.

TMT Finance can reveal that M&A Legal Advisors from Paul Weiss, Alston & Bird and DLA Piper have all played a pivotal role as acting counsel within the Media and Telecoms sector in 2018, by their significant deal activity pushing deal values, with strategic acquisitions including CommScope’s acquisition of ARRIS International plc for US$7.4bn, Searchlight Capital Partners’ US$2bn acquisition of Mitel, as well as spin-offs and carve-outs, like the purchase by Rackspace of Datapipe across cloud computing.

For access to the full list, please visit tmtfinance.com/usa/advisors .

The Top 10 US Comms M&A Legal Advisors 2019 list has been released in advance of the TMT M&A Forum USA 2019 where the leading investors, operators and dealmakers from across the US will gathering to discuss the current trends and opportunities in investing in digital communications infrastructure.

The event, held in New York on April 11 2019, is sponsored by Bank Street Group, Santander, Tillman Infrastructure, WIS and MVP Capital, offers more than 250 M&A professionals the opportunity to engage with leading figureheads and discuss infrastructure, 5G investment, M&A strategy and changing trends including panels discussing how to establish a new generation of infrastructure and ways to invest in new infrastructure to deliver 5G.

Over 80 key speakers have been announced for the event, which features CxOs and senior executives from Equinix, AT&T, Verizon, Telefonica, Tillman, GTT, Everstream, Discovery, Uber, Sony, EQT, Intel, Antin, Dell, Stonepeak, American Tower, M/C Partners, Ericsson, Vodafone, BT Group, Amazon Web Services, MVP Capital, C Spire, Fuze, Compass Datacenters, Databank, Vonage and more.

For more information about TMT Forum M&A USA 2019 including tickets please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

* PWC, December 2018, Media & Telecommunications Deals insights

