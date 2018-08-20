TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA REFERENCE NO. CS2-20082018-00017

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Date of change
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Tingkat 4 Balai PNB
201-A, Jalan Tun Razak Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
766894-T
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
16 Aug 2018
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
9,117,000 Acquired Direct Interest
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Purchased of shares managed by AmanahRaya Trustees Berhad - Amanah Saham Bumiputera:- 9,117,000
Direct Interest
483,616,900 8.52
