TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : AND GREENTECH TO INSTALL UP TO 100 CHARGING STATIONS NATIONWIDE

TNB AND GREENTECH TO INSTALL UP TO 100 CHARGING STATIONS NATIONWIDE
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd (TNBES) and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC) plan to install up to 100 charging stations nationwide by the end of the year.
To date, 14 ChargEV stations have been installed and another 35 potential sites have been identified, pending approval to proceed by the premise owners. TNBES and MGTC are aggressively pursuing major parking operators, mall owners and hotel chains to extend ChargEV stations network in major cities from Penang and all the way down to Johor Bahru.
Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change, YB Yeo Bee Yin today launched TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC)'s EV Infrastructure Expansion Project at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.
She was accompanied by President/Chief Executive Officer TNB, Amir Hamzah Azizan and TNBES Managing Director, Dr. Ir. Ahmad Jaafar Abd Hamid.
Ahmad Jaafar said TNBES is finalising its second phase of collaboration with MGTC through the formation of a special purpose vehicle company, Tenaga E mobility solutions Sdn Bhd.
The SPV will expand the potential of the EV charging business and any businesses related to smart mobility in the future, explained Ahmad Jaafar.
"TNBES, a TNB entity and MGTC, a government agency, have individual strength that can be leveraged to ensure the success of the project which will eventually serve as a platform to proliferate electric vehicles usage in Malaysia," he added.
The ChargEV charging stations are open to public on a subscription basis, where potential members will only have to pay an annual membership fee of RM240.
Based on a domestic tariff of RM0.57 cents, a fully charged electric vehicle can be driven up to 160 km for every RM12.50 worth of charging.
A model of the ChargEV is on display at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019).
