Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : AND GREENTECH TO INSTALL UP TO 100 CHARGING STATIONS NATIONWIDE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:11am EDT

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2019/10/66 (HQ)

TNB AND GREENTECH TO INSTALL UP TO 100 CHARGING STATIONS NATIONWIDE

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd (TNBES) and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC) plan to install up to 100 charging stations nationwide by the end of the year.

To date, 14 ChargEV stations have been installed and another 35 potential sites have been identified, pending approval to proceed by the premise owners. TNBES and MGTC are aggressively pursuing major parking operators, mall owners and hotel chains to extend ChargEV stations network in major cities from Penang and all the way down to Johor Bahru.

Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change, YB Yeo Bee Yin today launched TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC)'s EV Infrastructure Expansion Project at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

She was accompanied by President/Chief Executive Officer TNB, Amir Hamzah Azizan and TNBES Managing Director, Dr. Ir. Ahmad Jaafar Abd Hamid.

Ahmad Jaafar said TNBES is finalising its second phase of collaboration with MGTC through the formation of a special purpose vehicle company, Tenaga E mobility solutions Sdn Bhd.

The SPV will expand the potential of the EV charging business and any businesses related to smart mobility in the future, explained Ahmad Jaafar.

"TNBES, a TNB entity and MGTC, a government agency, have individual strength that can be leveraged to ensure the success of the project which will eventually serve as a platform to proliferate electric vehicles usage in Malaysia," he added.

The ChargEV charging stations are open to public on a subscription basis, where potential members will only have to pay an annual membership fee of RM240.

Based on a domestic tariff of RM0.57 cents, a fully charged electric vehicle can be driven up to 160 km for every RM12.50 worth of charging.

A model of the ChargEV is on display at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019).

Page 1 of 2

S.A. 2019/10/66 (HQ)

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 10 October 2019 at 17:45 PM

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Shaary at 019-3369681 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasiruddin Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan. The company has a rich and deep- rooted history in building the nation and in powering Malaysia for almost 70 years. Besides providing access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country, TNB aspires to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter'. It adopts sustainable practices and activities in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes. As part of these efforts, TNB has implemented a Green Policy to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient operations. Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

About TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd

TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad specialising in renewable energy, energy efficiency, rural electrification, green technology and consultancy & services.

About Malaysian Green Technology Corporation

Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC), also known as GreenTech Malaysia is an organisation under the purview of the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC). It is spearheading green technology for green growth & sustainability in Malaysia. It has installed more than 200 charging stations nationwide to encourage the usage of environmentally clean electric vehicle.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aDELTA AIR LINES : posts strong earnings as fuel prices fall
AQ
07:24aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads in Bay Area town
AQ
07:24aLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : Azerbaijan offers LNG supply on long term basis to Pakistan
AQ
07:24aJS BANK : launches 'self-service banking on WhatsApp'
AQ
07:22aVillage Farms International Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares
AQ
07:21aVIRTRA : Using Stress to Add a New Learning Element to Law Enforcement Use of Force Training
PU
07:21aBAKKAFROST : Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state
PU
07:21aDELTA AIR LINES : Announces September Quarter Profit
PU
07:20aNISSAN MOTOR : to start building new Juke car at UK plant as Brexit looms
RE
07:20aÖSSUR HF :  Q3 2019 Results - Conference call Tuesday 22 October at 9:00 CEST
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH's strong third-quarter numbers lift European luxury good stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group