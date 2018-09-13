TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : BMW MALAYSIA DELIVERS A FLEET OF BMW 530E SPORT FOR CEPSI 2018 TO TNB

SIARAN AKHBAR PRESS STATEMENT

BMW MALAYSIA DELIVERS A FLEET OF BMW 530E SPORT FOR CEPSI 2018 TO TNB

 The world's most successful business sedan with electric driving capability to be utilised for the conference

 Exclusively to shuttle VVIPs and AESIEAP Executive Council Members

BMW Malaysia today handed over a fleet of BMW 5 Series Hybrid with eDrive Technology to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to be utilised at the upcoming Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) 2018.

The fleet will be utilised as the official cars at the landmark conference, taking place from 17th to 22nd September 2018 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in which BMW Malaysia is the Official e-Mobility Partner.

TNB is hosting CEPSI 2018 on behalf of The Association of Electricity Supply Industry of East ASIA and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP).

The cars were handed over by Managing Director and CEO of BMW Group Malaysia, Harald Hoelzl to TNB's Chief Corporate Officer and AESIEAP 2017/2018 Secretary General, Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman at TNB Headquarters in Bangsar, here, today.

Speaking on BMW Malaysia's partnership with TNB and CEPSI 2018, Hoelzl said, "The collaboration signifies BMW Malaysia's intention in being a key partner in transforming the local Electro Mobility industry and the country's ambition in Sustainable Development. We look forward in exchanging our industry-leading expertise and insights as well as gain knowledge from the many thought leaders at CEPSI to shape a better Malaysia."

Datuk Wira Roslan meanwhile said that the cars sponsored by BMW will be used to shuttle VVIPs and AESIEAP Executive Council Members throughout the five-day conference.

"This e-mobility partnership is the first of its kind for CEPSI since its inception in 1976 in Hong Kong SAR. The partnership is timely as the electric vehicles are generating a revolution in transportation across the globe. On this note, TNB through our wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Energy Services Sdn. Bhd. is collaborating with Malaysian Green Technology Corporation to deliver an integrated services to EV owners in Malaysia," said Roslan.

With the conference themed "Reimagining the Utility of the Future", BMW will be sharing its thoughts on the Mobility of the Future courtesy of Dr. Alexander Kotouc, the Head of Product Management BMW i who is a keynote speaker at the event.

The premium automaker will also be unveiling a new model from its BMW i portfolio. "CEPSI 2018 is also an opportunity for us to share a truly progressive model from our portfolio of Visionary Mobility. The new vehicle exemplifies how cutting-edge engineering and human-focused design as well as aesthetics can push the boundaries reimagining the future which is the theme of CEPSI this year," added Hoelzl.

For more information on BMW Malaysia, visit www.bmw.com.my. To find out more about the upcoming CEPSI 2018, visit www.cepsi2018kl.org.

