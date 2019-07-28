TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : DBKL INK RE COLLABORATION

PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2019/07/47 (HQ)

TNB, DBKL INK RE COLLABORATION

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is keen to assist Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) achieve Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030 through a mutually beneficial collaboration in five areas identified in a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) inked recently. The MoU is its second, after a similar MoU signed with the Public Works Department (PWD) in March this year.

The non-binding,non-exclusivethree-year MoU is part of TNB's initiatives for energy management in Malaysia and in support of the country's efforts to reduce carbon emission intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) by 45 percent by 2030.

Under the MoU, TNB, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TNBX Sdn Bhd and DBKL are looking at the installation of solar panels on the rooftop of DBKL buildings.

If both parties agree on this collaboration, DBKL will benefit from clean electricity at zero upfront cost with TNB investing, designing and maintaining the solar photovoltaic (PV) system throughout a 20 to 25-year contract.

DBKL will be billed for electricity generated from the solar panels at a rate that is lower than the normal TNB electricity tariff. DBKL can also sell any excess energy back to TNB under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) scheme.

The other four areas covered in the MoU are the promotion of green technology by focusing on public awareness and outreach; Smart Nation by embarking on Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) and smart city solutions; Precision Operation by optimising asset management; and Research Excellence by conducting continuous research initiatives in renewable energy technology.

The MoU was signed by TNBX Managing Director Ir. Nirinder Singh Johl while DBKL was represented by the Kuala Lumpur Mayor Dato' Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan. It was witnessed by TNB Chief Retail Officer Megat Jalaluddin bin Megat Hassan and DBKL Executive Director (Project Management) Datuk Sr. Mohd Najib Mohd.

Dato' Nor Hisham, in his speech, expressed confidence that the MoU has the potential to boost public awareness on green technology, especially in solar PV towards reducing greenhouse gas emission.

"We are looking forward to the realisation of Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030," he added.

