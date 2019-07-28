TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : DBKL INK RE COLLABORATION

PRESS STATEMENT
S.A. 2019/07/47 (HQ)
TNB, DBKL INK RE COLLABORATION
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is keen to assist Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) achieve Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030 through a mutually beneficial collaboration in five areas identified in a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) inked recently. The MoU is its second, after a similar MoU signed with the Public Works Department (PWD) in March this year.
The non-binding,non-exclusivethree-year MoU is part of TNB's initiatives for energy management in Malaysia and in support of the country's efforts to reduce carbon emission intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) by 45 percent by 2030.
Under the MoU, TNB, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TNBX Sdn Bhd and DBKL are looking at the installation of solar panels on the rooftop of DBKL buildings.
If both parties agree on this collaboration, DBKL will benefit from clean electricity at zero upfront cost with TNB investing, designing and maintaining the solar photovoltaic (PV) system throughout a 20 to 25-year contract.
DBKL will be billed for electricity generated from the solar panels at a rate that is lower than the normal TNB electricity tariff. DBKL can also sell any excess energy back to TNB under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) scheme.
The other four areas covered in the MoU are the promotion of green technology by focusing on public awareness and outreach; Smart Nation by embarking on Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) and smart city solutions; Precision Operation by optimising asset management; and Research Excellence by conducting continuous research initiatives in renewable energy technology.
The MoU was signed by TNBX Managing Director Ir. Nirinder Singh Johl while DBKL was represented by the Kuala Lumpur Mayor Dato' Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan. It was witnessed by TNB Chief Retail Officer Megat Jalaluddin bin Megat Hassan and DBKL Executive Director (Project Management) Datuk Sr. Mohd Najib Mohd.
Dato' Nor Hisham, in his speech, expressed confidence that the MoU has the potential to boost public awareness on green technology, especially in solar PV towards reducing greenhouse gas emission.
"We are looking forward to the realisation of Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030," he added.
Page 1 of 3
S.A. 2019/07/47 (HQ)
Meanwhile, Ir. Nirinder described the MoU as timely as it would open the doors and opportunities to TNB to reduce carbon footprint in the city via its solar solutions and energy management.
"We hope that the installation of the solar PV system will create an opportunity for Kuala Lumpur dwellers to be more open-minded on emerging technology and energy efficiency approach."
TNB targets to generate 1,700MW of renewable energy by 2025 in line with the government's target of generating 20 percent of electricity via renewable energy sources by 2030.
Released in Kuala Lumpur on July 28th, 2019 at 11.30 am
Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Shaary at 019-3369681) /
Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Fazreen Eksan at 019-3160401
or email us at media@tnb.com.my
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility with 9.65 million
customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.
The company has a rich and deep-rooted history in building the nation and in powering Malaysia for almost 70 years.
Besides providing access to electricity to homes and businesses throughout the country, TNB
aspires to create a world that is 'Better. Brighter'. It adopts sustainable practices and activities
in its operations to improve societal and environmental outcomes.
As part of these efforts, TNB has implemented a Green Policy to minimise the company's environmental impact, by developing green energy business and reducing its carbon footprint through energy-efficient operations.
Over the past few years, TNB has expanded its international footprint into countries such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Page 2 of 3
S.A. 2019/07/47 (HQ)
CAPTION:
Kuala Lumpur Mayor Dato' Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan (seated, left) and TNBX Sdn Bhd Managing Director Ir. Nirinder Singh Johl (seated, right) signed the Mou to help DBKL achieve Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030.
The signing, held recently, was witnessed by DBKL Executive Director (Project Management) Datuk Sr. Mohd Najib Mohd (back row, left) and TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan (back row, right).
Page 3 of 3
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 02:49:04 UTC