Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-02102018-00017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

27 Sep 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

27 Sep 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

759,200 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

124,200 Disposed Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 759,200

2) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) CIMB PRI:- 124,200

Direct Interest 712,297,282 12.54

02 Oct 2018

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

02 Oct 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-02102018-00017

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aNEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares dividends
PU
05:57aAZKOYEN : will introduce their last technological advances for Coffee vending machines at the Cafés de Colombia Expo 2018
PU
05:57aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2018
PU
05:57aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel and AIS debut VIA, Asia’s first cross-border mobile payment alliance
PU
05:57aTRAVEL EXPERT ASIA ENTERPRISES : Next day disclosure return
PU
05:57aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC - Amendment
PU
05:57aBROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT (THE ACT) : Annual Compliance Report
PU
05:57aRTG MINING : Initiates Trading on the OTCQB Exchange
AQ
05:54aHelp AG to address growing email security threats with new deal
AQ
05:52aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Amanahraya trustees berhad - amanah saham bumiputera reference no. cs2-02102018-00015
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..
4General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.