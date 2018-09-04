TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-04092018-00040

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
508,700 Disposed Direct Interest
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
608,600 Disposed Direct Interest
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
EPF ACT 1991
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 508,700
2) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) TEMPLETON:- 608,600
Direct Interest 723,560,082 12.74
