TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-04092018-00043

09/04/2018 | 11:32am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1

29 Aug 2018

1,183,500 Disposed Direct Interest

Name of registered holder

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address of registered holder

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

29 Aug 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

29 Aug 2018

2

3

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 1,183,500

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-

  • i) TEMPLETON:- 784,000

  • ii) ASIANISLAMIC:- 312,400

Direct Interest

723,472,982 12.74

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

04 Sep 2018

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-04092018-00043

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:31:09 UTC
