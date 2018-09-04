TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-04092018-00043

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1

29 Aug 2018 1,183,500 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered holder EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur Description of "Others" Type of Transaction 29 Aug 2018 Name of registered holder Address of registered holder Description of "Others" Type of Transaction 29 Aug 2018

2

3

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 1,183,500

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-

i) TEMPLETON:- 784,000

ii) ASIANISLAMIC:- 312,400

Direct Interest

723,472,982 12.74