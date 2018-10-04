Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-04102018-00050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:23am CEST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

Date of change

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

28 Sep 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

3,818,900 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 3,818,900

Direct Interest

716,116,182 12.61

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

04 Oct 2018

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-04102018-00050

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pATMOS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:09pAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:08pROYAL PHILIPS : Philips once again ranked a top 50 best global brand
PU
12:08pNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - NEX Group plc
PU
12:08pAGROMINO : Major shareholder announcement
PU
12:08pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : excels in industrial safety, wins ‘National Safety Award’ by Government of India
PU
12:08pTALES FROM THE PADDOCK &NDASH; RAFFAELE MARCIELLO : “The grand finale in Barcelona when we took the overall title was, of course, the crowning glory”
PU
12:08pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Cloud native computing grows by 200 percent
PU
12:08pSOLGOLD : Exercise of Options
PU
12:08pFIBROCELL SCIENCE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank team up to develop self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
5Oil holds near four-year highs as Saudi, Russia agree supply rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.