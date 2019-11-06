Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-06112019-00015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:25am EST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

01 Nov 2019

28,600

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

1. Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 28,600

Direct Interest

863,236,082

15.18

863,236,082

Date of notice

04 Nov 2019

Date notice received by Listed

06 Nov 2019

Issuer

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

06 Nov 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-06112019-00015

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:43aCIMCO MARINE AB : (publ) has completed directed share issue of SEK 17,2 million
AQ
04:42aSYMRISE : to open creative center with Unilever
AQ
04:41aAIRBUS : China Sign Agreement to Strengthen Production Partnership
DJ
04:40aMAPS : Eiffel Investment Group supera la soglia di rilevanza del 5%
PU
04:40aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Divestment Of 100% Interest In PT Bumi Bintan Abadi And Its Subsidiaries
PU
04:40aMCBRIDE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:40aRicard Wennerklint appointed Chief of Strategy in Sampo Group
GL
04:40aLOTTO24 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04:39aPANASONIC : IP Telephony Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis | Avaya, Panasonic, Yealink, Polycom
AQ
04:35aBluestone Announces Updated Resource Estimate at Cerro Blanco; Increases Measured & Indicated Resources by 18% to 1.41 Moz at 10.3 g/t Au
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Key information related to the Subsequent Offe..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : forecasts further rapid growth in 2020
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 3Q Profit Fell on Year
4Oil falls after three-day rally on larger-than-expected U.S. crude build
5MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group