TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-08042019-00060
04/08/2019 | 05:58am EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
03 Apr 2019
119,500
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
registered holder
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 119,500
Direct Interest
797,904,082
14.03
797,904,082
Date of notice
04 Apr 2019
Date notice received by Listed
08 Apr 2019
Issuer
Announcement Info
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
08 Apr 2019
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-08042019-00060
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 09:57:02 UTC
