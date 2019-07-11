TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-11072019-00020

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
08 Jul 2019
4,800
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of
registered holder
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan)
which change has occurred
Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :-
i) CIMB PRI :- 4,800
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Direct Interest
872,123,082
15.34
Date of notice
09 Jul 2019
Date notice received by Listed
11 Jul 2019
Issuer
Disclaimer
