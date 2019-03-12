Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-12032019-00013

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

06 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

06 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

3,301,300 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 3,301,300

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NIAM EQ:- 59,200

Direct Interest 776,370,182 13.65

12 Mar 2019

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

12 Mar 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-12032019-00013

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:33 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aHOMOLOGY MEDICINES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:35aCENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aSERVICENOW : Atos Honored by ServiceNow at Annual EMEA Partner Summit
AQ
07:35aUNISYS : To Present Iata World Cargo Real Time Data Connected Supply Chain
AQ
07:35aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : New Version of TCS' MRT Platform to Help Pharma Cos Digitally Transform Clinical Studies
AQ
07:35aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : DBRS Discontinues Rating on Royal Bank of Canada (Global Covered Bond Programme), Series CB29
AQ
07:35aLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : is pleased to announce that its unionized employees have accepted the Bank's offer
AQ
07:35aLloyds Bank, Natwest and Barclays pilot UK's first business banking hubs
AQ
07:35aPSI SOFTWARE AG : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
AQ
07:35aBROADCOM : Introduces Enterprise Support for Open Mainframe Project's Zowe Framework
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.