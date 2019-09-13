Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-13092019-00013

09/13/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

10 Sep 2019

2,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,000,000

Direct Interest

867,049,182

15.25

867,049,182

Date of notice

11 Sep 2019

Date notice received by Listed

13 Sep 2019

Issuer

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

13 Sep 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-13092019-00013

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:26:07 UTC
