|
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-13092019-00013
09/13/2019 | 05:27am EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19
|
|
Bangunan KWSP
|
|
Jalan Raja Laut
|
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
|
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
10 Sep 2019
|
2,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,000,000
Direct Interest
867,049,182
15.25
867,049,182
|
Date of notice
|
11 Sep 2019
|
Date notice received by Listed
|
13 Sep 2019
|
Issuer
|
|
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
|
Stock Name
|
TENAGA
|
Date Announced
|
13 Sep 2019
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
|
|
Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-13092019-00013
|
|
Disclaimer
TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:26:07 UTC
|
|
|
|
|