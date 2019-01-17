TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-17012019-00002

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

11 Jan 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

1,055,200 Disposed Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

11 Jan 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 1,055,200

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) CPIAM EQ:- 100,000

Direct Interest 726,502,982 12.78

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

17 Jan 2019