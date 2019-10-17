Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-17102019-00005

10/17/2019 | 05:29am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

14 Oct 2019

786,800

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

14 Oct 2019

20,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

  1. Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 786,800
  2. Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board:-
    i) CPIAM EQ:- 20,000

Direct Interest

865,150,782

15.21

865,150,782

15 Oct 2019

17 Oct 2019

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

17 Oct 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-17102019-00005

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 09:28:02 UTC
