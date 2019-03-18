Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-18032019-00001

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

12 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

12 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

999,500 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 999,500

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NIAM EQ:- 52,100

Direct Interest 786,663,082 13.83

18 Mar 2019

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

18 Mar 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-18032019-00001

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aALUMINUM OF CHINA : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:25aCTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:25aYOMA STRATEGIC : Completion Of The Acquisition Of Interests In Yankin Kyay Oh Group Of Companies Limited
PU
06:25aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces Three-Year Growth Plan
PU
06:25aNEW STUDY : Reusable Bronchoscopes cost more than Sterile Single-use Bronchoscopes
PU
06:24aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : to buy Worldpay for about $35B as financial transactions increasingly move online
AQ
06:24aNII HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:23aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aKOYA LEADERSHIP PARTNERS : ' Board Diversity Practice Underscores Need with Release of its Board Diversity Report
BU
06:22aDUKE ENERGY : North Carolina's solar power output grew 36 percent in 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
3ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 150 MILLION
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.