TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-18032019-00003

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
NoDate of change
1
13 Mar 2019
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
2
13 Mar 2019
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
2,065,700 Acquired Direct Interest
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
EPF ACT 1991
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,065,700
2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NIAM EQ:- 50,000
Direct Interest 788,778,782
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
13.87
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
18 Mar 2019
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-18032019-00003