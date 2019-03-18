Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-18032019-00003

03/18/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

13 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

13 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

2,065,700 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,065,700

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NIAM EQ:- 50,000

Direct Interest 788,778,782

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

13.87

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

18 Mar 2019

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-18032019-00003

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:09:01 UTC
