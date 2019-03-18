TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-18032019-00003

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

13 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

13 Mar 2019

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

2,065,700 Acquired Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala LumpurEMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 2,065,700

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NIAM EQ:- 50,000

Direct Interest 788,778,782

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

13.87