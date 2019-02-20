TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-20022019-00023

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Date of change
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.
EPF ACT 1991
Malaysia
Ordinary Shares
15 Feb 2019
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
30,400 Acquired Direct Interest
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 30,400
Direct Interest
751,295,082 13.21
