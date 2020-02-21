TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-21022020-00013

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19
|
|
Bangunan KWSP
|
|
Jalan Raja Laut
|
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
|
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
18 Feb 2020
|
60,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
Circumstances by reason of
|
Purchase of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan)
|
which change has occurred
|
Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 60,000
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
909,386,282
|
Direct (%)
|
16
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after
|
909,386,282
|
change
|
|
Date of notice
|
19 Feb 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed
|
21 Feb 2020
|
Issuer
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
|
Stock Name
|
TENAGA
|
Date Announced
|
21 Feb 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
|
|
Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-21022020-00013
Disclaimer
