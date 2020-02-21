Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-21022020-00013

02/21/2020 | 05:22am EST

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Address

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

18 Feb 2020

60,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

registered holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

Purchase of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan)

which change has occurred

Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board :- 60,000

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

909,386,282

Direct (%)

16

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after

909,386,282

change

Date of notice

19 Feb 2020

Date notice received by Listed

21 Feb 2020

Issuer

Announcement Info

Company Name

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Stock Name

TENAGA

Date Announced

21 Feb 2020

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-21022020-00013

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:21:03 UTC
