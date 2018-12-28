Log in
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO. CS2-28122018-00016

12/28/2018 | 03:45pm CET

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Details of changes

NoDate of change

1

21 Dec 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

2

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest

50,000 Disposed Direct Interest

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

21 Dec 2018

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Tingkat 19

Bangunan KWSP Jalan Raja Laut Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia.

EPF ACT 1991

Malaysia

Ordinary Shares

1) Sale of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 50,000

2) Purchased of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd.:- Employees Provident Fund Board:-i) NIAM EQ:- 27,200

Direct Interest 726,249,300 12.77

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

TENAGA

28 Dec 2018

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

CS2-28122018-00016

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:44:04 UTC
