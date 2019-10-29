|
TNB Tenaga Nasional Berhad : EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD REFERENCE NO CS2-29102019-00013
10/29/2019 | 05:42am EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19
|
Bangunan KWSP
|
Jalan Raja Laut
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
23 Oct 2019
238,500
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
registered holder
Address of
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165, Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
1. Purchase of shares managed by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. :- Employees Provident Fund Board:- 238,500
Direct Interest
864,380,982
15.2
864,380,982
Date of notice
24 Oct 2019
Date notice received by Listed
29 Oct 2019
Issuer
Announcement Info
Company Name
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Stock Name
TENAGA
Date Announced
29 Oct 2019
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-29102019-00013
Disclaimer
